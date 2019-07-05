Wright Investors Service Holding In Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Was Upped; Willis Investment Counsel Upped Its Murphy Oil (MSM) Stake by $5.64 Million

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 109.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,886 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 15,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 1.76 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (MSM) by 299.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 194,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 259,330 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 64,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Murphy Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 270,834 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6,083 shares to 9,494 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,181 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0.06% or 7,012 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 4,050 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs holds 43,116 shares. Paragon Cap Limited Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 2,000 shares. D E Shaw And Inc reported 0.2% stake. Mufg Americas Corp holds 0.01% or 3,152 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 6.8% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 1.25 million shares. Fund Sa owns 646,269 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 1.01% or 735,785 shares. Burney owns 6,095 shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 826,775 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.64 million activity. Shares for $436,579 were sold by Armstrong Steve on Friday, January 18. $96,973 worth of stock was sold by KELLY DENIS F on Friday, January 25. $1.05M worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was sold by POLLI GREGORY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MSM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 41.41 million shares or 0.42% more from 41.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Landscape Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.17% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bright Rock Capital Ltd has invested 0.21% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3,045 shares. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Raymond James & Associates holds 0.11% or 853,323 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 20,027 shares. Amg Funds Lc has 1.05% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 12,955 shares. Minnesota-based Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn has invested 0.8% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 8,366 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.03% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 6,039 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Llc reported 4.52% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 133,659 shares. Ameritas Prtn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

