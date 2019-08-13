Wright Investors Service Holding in Intel (INTC) Lifted by $2.21 Million as Market Value Declined; Domtar (UFS) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Has Lifted Position by $543,214

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 83.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 41,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 91,485 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 18.49 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 07/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Presses Witnesses on Security Clearance Process; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 11,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The institutional investor held 49,822 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 38,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 571,290 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 13/03/2018 – U.S. finds Canada groundwood paper dumped, sets duties; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru invested 0.16% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 74,163 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 105,046 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Paragon Mgmt invested 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 0.05% or 36,484 shares. American Research And Mgmt Comm invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 24,000 were accumulated by Viking Fund Management Ltd Com. Moreover, Sandhill Capital Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,331 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 783 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Principal Finance Group holds 7.13M shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny reported 11,400 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,993 shares to 26,367 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,494 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 452,945 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 0% or 16 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Voya Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 1.34 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 23,608 shares. Key Group Incorporated (Cayman) Ltd has 502,942 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc invested in 0.16% or 57,663 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 615,795 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 400 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 311,363 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). 739,189 are held by Prudential Financial. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 40,066 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc reported 55,685 shares.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 61,390 shares to 2,824 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 426,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,499 shares, and cut its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.