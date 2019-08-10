Wright Investors Service Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) Cut by $713,552 as Stock Price Rose; Lsv Asset Management Has Lowered Its Trico Bancshares (TCBK) Holding by $2.28 Million; Stock Price Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 15,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 21,357 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 36,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Trico Bancshares (TCBK) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 58,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.84% . The institutional investor held 37,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 95,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Trico Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 64,284 shares traded or 1.56% up from the average. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has declined 2.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBK News: 22/03/2018 MagneGas To Acquire Trico Welding Supplies, Inc. In Northern California; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN N CA; 22/03/2018 – MagneGas, Trico Expect to Close Transaction Within 3-5 Business Days; 22/03/2018 – MAGNEGAS TO BUY TRICO WELDING SUPPLIES, IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – MAGNEGAS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF TRICO WELDING SUPPLY; 04/04/2018 – MagneGas Completes Acquisition Of Trico Welding Supply

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TCBK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.09 million shares or 1.33% more from 17.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 39.62% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.53 per share. TCBK’s profit will be $22.56M for 12.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by TriCo Bancshares for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.33% negative EPS growth.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. by 464,431 shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $53.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 735,614 shares, and has risen its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $537,450 activity. Koehnen Michael W also bought $537,450 worth of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,866 shares to 15,401 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 11,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).