Wright Investors Service Holding In Adobe (ADBE) Was Has Increased; As Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Market Value Declined, Holder Rbf Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.46 Million

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 31.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 308,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 660,300 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.70 million, down from 968,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 1.78M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop to Invest Up to $250 Million in Private-Equity Fund; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS AND COMMITTED TO INVEST UP TO $250 MLN INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 108.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 1,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $276.47. About 2.21 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $993.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 51,530 shares to 141,564 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 28,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Analysts await Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VIPS’s profit will be $86.75 million for 17.88 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Vipshop Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,232 shares to 55,253 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 9,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,039 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).