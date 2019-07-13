Wright Investors Service Has Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $541,722; Shares Declined; Tutor Perini (TPC) Holder First Wilshire Securities Management Upped Holding

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,404 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 4,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 384,533 shares of the general bldg contractors – nonresidential bldgs company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 366,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Tutor Perini Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 375,036 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Announces Three Low Bids for Civil Projects Totaling $1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Tutor Perini’s Outlook To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282087 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tutor Perini Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPC); 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q BACKLOG $8.5B; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q REV. $1.03B, EST. $1.04B; 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pinnacle Partners holds 0.23% or 20,514 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 125,899 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,253 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sun Life Financial invested in 12,169 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.27% or 362,866 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gladius Management Limited Partnership invested in 9,954 shares. Montecito Bankshares And Trust, a California-based fund reported 9,196 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc owns 319,572 shares. Telos Capital, a California-based fund reported 4,243 shares. 80,227 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Chatham Capital Grp holds 0.11% or 3,113 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,808 shares to 61,636 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,308 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $293.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 4,265 shares to 154,654 shares, valued at $12.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold TPC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 41.42 million shares or 1.54% more from 40.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management reported 253,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 34,406 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 57,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 39,499 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.25% or 62,178 shares. M&T State Bank Corp owns 0% invested in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) for 10,836 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 70,200 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC). Boston Prtnrs stated it has 1.97 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Menta Llc has 12,400 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Liability accumulated 21,730 shares. Oppenheimer And Company reported 0.01% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 68,521 shares.