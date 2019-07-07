Wright Investors Service Has Upped Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $542,568; As Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Raised Holding by $313,235

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries (AWI) by 11328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 3,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, up from 35 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 233,418 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 51.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 11,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 3.07 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 30/05/2018 – DENALI REPORTS EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR GAMMA; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 33,204 shares. Buckingham Mngmt has invested 0.61% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Telemus Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Optimum Investment invested in 975 shares. Oaktop Capital Ii LP owns 40.9% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2.08M shares. Global Thematic Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.97% or 222,179 shares. Affinity Inv Lc holds 0.79% or 40,861 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 10,642 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 62 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 133,436 shares. Connecticut-based Yhb Advsr has invested 0.69% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Grp Inc invested in 0.5% or 60,000 shares. Brown Capital Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11,374 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability holds 2,214 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 1.10M shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,608 shares to 15,308 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,913 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 37,252 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Cornercap Counsel holds 8,670 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 15,313 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd has 702,447 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp owns 42,945 shares. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 14,603 shares. Gates Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 5.29% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.49 million shares. Massachusetts Serv Co Ma holds 0% or 38,643 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 8,107 shares. Millennium Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 162,043 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity.