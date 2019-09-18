Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by $381,384 as Stock Value Declined; Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Value Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 5,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 28,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, down from 33,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 1.48 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – FDA APPROVAL FOR DRONABINOL CAPSULES,THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENT TO REFERENCE LISTED DRUG, MARINOL CAPSULES OF ABBVIE; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 614,269 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.68M, down from 625,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.57 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N RELEASES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER LETTER FROM CEO JAMIE DIMON; 13/04/2018 – Follow JPMorgan CFO Marianne Lake’s Analyst Call: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – DIMON ON BREXIT: UNLIKELY BUT POSSIBLE JPM WILL REMAIN AS IT IS; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video)

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coalition urges FTC block to ABBV-AGN deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates holds 50,568 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Grp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hamlin Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 908,232 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 5,719 shares. Gibraltar Cap Mngmt reported 2.43% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Company holds 12,579 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Llc has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 38,691 shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.83% or 43,607 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Co holds 79,215 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,461 shares. Brown Advisory reported 577,888 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hrt Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,757 shares to 16,728 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.80 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.22 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More important recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will JPMorgan Chase Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance”, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares to 6 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.