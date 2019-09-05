Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed By $713,552 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Friess Associates Trimmed By $5.42 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stake

Friess Associates Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Friess Associates Llc sold 62,254 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Friess Associates Llc holds 220,946 shares with $19.27 million value, down from 283,200 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc. now has $17.98B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.84. About 1.22 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 42.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 15,512 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 21,357 shares with $1.00 million value, down from 36,869 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $238.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 10.72M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -3.37% below currents $55.77 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12 to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Jefferies.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “TSA bans ‘Star Wars’ themed Coca-Cola bottles – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,586 shares. Eqis invested in 10,898 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And Communications reported 63,145 shares. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.91% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 5,218 were reported by Ionic Management Ltd Liability. Connors Investor Service holds 0.6% or 94,568 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.6% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.46 million shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated owns 22,593 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Advsr Lc reported 32,384 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 30,380 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 15,025 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 48,088 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. King Wealth reported 8,965 shares. Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 6,423 shares. 9.81 million were accumulated by Federated Invsts Inc Pa.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 2,866 shares to 15,401 valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 6,645 shares and now owns 16,536 shares. Cigna Corp New was raised too.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Commerce Ltd Company accumulated 69,700 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Company accumulated 16,900 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 178,835 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 29,385 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Plc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 1.10M shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt has invested 1.17% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 27 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation reported 340 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company holds 50 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 33,026 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Captrust owns 123 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Comm holds 0.01% or 9,706 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments accumulated 478,171 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd holds 0.29% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 40,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 5.91% above currents $95.84 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, August 22 report.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.45M for 21.98 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.