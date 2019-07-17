Wright Investors Service Has Raised Position in Mastercard (MA); As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Kynikos Associates LP Has Boosted Its Stake

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $204.89. About 6.16 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 2,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,401 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.75. About 879,051 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Investments Limited Company stated it has 11,282 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 20,480 shares. Capital Rech reported 5.49M shares. Fiduciary Tru invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cobblestone Ltd Co owns 100,695 shares. Autus Asset Management has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Cap Limited Co (Wy) stated it has 7.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beach Counsel Pa reported 104,321 shares. Hollencrest Mgmt has 0.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,408 shares. Thomasville State Bank invested in 3.75% or 107,049 shares. Wafra holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 144,434 shares. Martin Investment Ltd Liability reported 5.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 109,778 were accumulated by Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corp. Edgar Lomax Va has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 131,908 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Profit From Falling Stocks Without Taking On Unlimited Risk – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Checks Show Weak iPhone and MacBook but Strong iPad/iWatch/AirPod Business – Longbow – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Makes a Bizarre Move in India – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Mastercard Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,603 shares to 3,331 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,636 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.