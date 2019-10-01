Wright Investors Service Has Raised Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) Sentiment Is 2.33

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 51.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 2,041 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 6,029 shares with $1.25M value, up from 3,988 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $159.11B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $209.51. About 2.86 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 16/05/2018 – McDonald’s Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc (NNY) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.13, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 7 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 3 cut down and sold stakes in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 541,756 shares, down from 662,111 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 10,165 shares traded. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NNY) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $154.34 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 23.92 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

Penbrook Management Llc holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. for 100,000 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc owns 69,639 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 24,564 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,625 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. McDonald`s has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225.79’s average target is 7.77% above currents $209.51 stock price. McDonald`s had 32 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 7. UBS maintained the shares of MCD in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MCD in report on Monday, July 29 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. UBS maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by DZ Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lincoln has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California-based Granite Prns Llc has invested 0.08% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 244,983 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation. Hendley Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 995 shares. Excalibur Management invested 0.26% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Ipswich Invest reported 0.79% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.72% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.09% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.43% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Headinvest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.18% or 2,979 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Llc invested in 2,250 shares. The Kansas-based Financial Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Davis reported 23,188 shares. Lynch & In holds 31,947 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Natl Bank holds 2.98% or 12,448 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why McDonald’s New PLT Sandwich Isn’t the Huge Win for Beyond Meat It Seems – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cautious on McDonald’s in near term – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A McDonald’s Analyst On The Chain’s Meatless Prospects – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McD’s Takes a Nibble of Beyond Meat – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 28, 2019.