Wright Investors Service Has Raised Citigroup (C) Position by $1.01 Million; Carroll Financial Associates Has Upped Its Novo (NVO) Holding by $504,192 as Valuation Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 46.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 16,328 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 51,081 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, up from 34,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $62.72. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 557.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 9,696 shares as the company's stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 11,436 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 1,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 1.19M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Us Etf by 43,995 shares to 48,161 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 52,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,873 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Scientific Beta Us Etf by 43,995 shares to 48,161 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Ftse Rafi Us 1000 by 52,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 889,873 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,808 shares to 61,636 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,544 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,808 shares to 61,636 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,544 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).