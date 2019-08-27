Wright Investors Service Has Lowered Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake; MMG LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG KONG (MMLTF) Sellers Increased By 8.29% Their Shorts

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 13.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 13,124 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 83,558 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 96,682 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $44.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 1.78M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable

MMG LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG KONG (OTCMKTS:MMLTF) had an increase of 8.29% in short interest. MMLTF’s SI was 1.75M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.29% from 1.61M shares previously. It closed at $0.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MMG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development and mining of zinc, copper, gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates the Las Bambas copper development project located in Cotabambas; Sepon open-pit copper mine located in Southern Laos; and Kinsevere open-pit copper mine in the Katanga province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates Rosebery underground polymetallic base metal mine located in Tasmania west coast; and Golden Grove underground and open-pit base and precious metals mine located in Western AustraliaÂ’s mid-west.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.15% above currents $75.79 stock price. Progressive had 15 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. Janney Capital initiated the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 14.92 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.