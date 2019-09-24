Wright Investors Service Has Lowered Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $386,828; Stock Rose; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped Shaw Communications (SJR) Position by $2.19 Million

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 26,282 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 33,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 1.20 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 146,354 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Electro Scientific; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Price Cut 13% to A$11.30/Share by Shaw & Partners; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 19/03/2018 – ITV.com (GB): Football rumours: Could Luke Shaw be closer to the exit at Old Trafford after latest Mourinho exchange; 14/05/2018 – CRG Announces $57 million Sale of Build-to-Suit for Shaw Industries Group in Savannah; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shaw Communications: Long-Term Growth Outlook Intact – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Freedom Mobile Launches Wireless Services in Nanaimo, Offering Affordable, Data-Rich Plans on Fast LTE Network – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Stocks That Are Perfect for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CRTC Wholesale Broadband Pricing Decision Threatens Canada’s Broadband Future – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,277 shares to 8,959 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19M for 11.83 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

