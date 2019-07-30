Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Holding in Intel (INTC) by $2.21 Million as Share Value Declined; Wunderlich Securities Has Trimmed Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Position by $456,688

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 83.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 41,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,485 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $51.7. About 13.84M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – EE Times: Samsung Lengthen Chip Sales Lead Over Intel; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY DATA CENTER GROUP REVENUE $5.2 BILLION, UP 24%; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 60.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc sold 28,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,665 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $299,000, down from 47,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.18. About 501,760 shares traded or 35.50% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Incorporated invested in 29,625 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spectrum Mgmt Gp holds 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 32,971 shares. Opus Mgmt stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Harvey Inv Limited Liability Co holds 22,978 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 84,964 were accumulated by Telemus Ltd Company. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0.26% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 195,669 shares. Burney reported 298,587 shares. Southeast Asset holds 106,670 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 309,257 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 7,275 shares. 2,830 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mngmt Svcs. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm reported 6,866 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35,837 shares to 41,498 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,969 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 694,396 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 26,026 shares stake. Comm Retail Bank accumulated 36,394 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Lc invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 44,582 shares. Avalon Lc holds 15,000 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 65,413 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corp reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). M&R Mgmt Inc holds 4,935 shares. 1,000 were reported by Carroll Financial Associate. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,148 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 14,023 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Thomas J Herzfeld Inc owns 0.74% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 125,956 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 0.05% or 33,467 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $633,200 was bought by Baker James C.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Small Cap Value Etf (VBR) by 2,440 shares to 18,621 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 7,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD).