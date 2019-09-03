Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Celgene (CELG) Holding By $542,568; Assetmark Has Upped Trupanion Com (TRUP) Stake By $337,184

Assetmark Inc increased Trupanion Inc Com (TRUP) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Assetmark Inc acquired 10,537 shares as Trupanion Inc Com (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Assetmark Inc holds 143,598 shares with $4.70 million value, up from 133,061 last quarter. Trupanion Inc Com now has $846.94 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.84. About 142,233 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct)

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 51.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 5,772 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 17,078 shares with $1.61 million value, up from 11,306 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $68.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.54. About 2.09M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 27/04/2018 – AnaptysBio To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denali Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNLI); 31/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – ASR PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR BEFORE AUGUST 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL

Assetmark Inc decreased Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 5,769 shares to 249 valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baker Hughes A Ge Co Cl A stake by 21,065 shares and now owns 1,919 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Materials (XLB) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.33’s average target is 4.96% above currents $96.54 stock price. Celgene had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 24.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 30,597 shares to 7,396 valued at $425,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 2,608 shares and now owns 15,308 shares. Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability holds 4,095 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 88,974 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.44% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 474,299 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1.25M shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 27,089 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Birchview Lp stated it has 699,011 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & accumulated 547,072 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moreover, Conning has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 13,434 shares. Marathon Management invested in 18,315 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs reported 273,768 shares. New York-based Element Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,532 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).