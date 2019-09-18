Wright Investors Service Has Increased By $554,190 Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Entegris Has 0.85 Sentiment

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 108.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 1,885 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 3,627 shares with $1.07M value, up from 1,742 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $138.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $284.69. About 4.54M shares traded or 77.27% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $221; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud

Entegris Inc (ENTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 103 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 121 cut down and sold their equity positions in Entegris Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 131.05 million shares, down from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Entegris Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 86 Increased: 60 New Position: 43.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83 million for 26.35 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 8.68% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. for 6.66 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 435,000 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 4.92% invested in the company for 2.94 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 4.46% in the stock. Harber Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 294,071 shares.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.41 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. It has a 23.07 P/E ratio. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes.

