Wright Investors Service Has Decreased Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $405,662; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose While Wexford Capital LP Lifted by $4.36 Million Its Holding

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 76.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 63,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05M, up from 82,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,487 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 26,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.06M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF had sold 6,953 shares worth $702,392 on Thursday, January 31. 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. 33,371 shares were sold by DELAGI R GREGORY, worth $3.37M. $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. XIE BING had sold 21,337 shares worth $2.21M on Friday, January 25. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,668 shares to 91,485 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 11.68% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset accumulated 131,338 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech Inc has 0.42% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wade G W & Inc holds 0.03% or 3,044 shares. 38,979 are owned by Boys Arnold Co. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund holds 0.43% or 18,659 shares in its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 2,590 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd invested in 0.22% or 215,307 shares. D E Shaw Co Incorporated accumulated 54,419 shares. Northstar Invest Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 87,089 shares. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 798,128 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 3,685 were accumulated by Tru Company Of Virginia Va. Baxter Bros stated it has 1.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 226 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TXN, KEM – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, AVGO, TXN – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Texas Instruments: Transforming The World Since 1930 – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments’ Routine Excellence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 18,195 shares to 14,385 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 133,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,168 shares, and cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).