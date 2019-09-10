Wright Investors Service Has Cut Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Stock Price Rose; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Lowered Stake by $823,794

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 61,636 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 65,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 7.50M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/05/2018 – SLT: EXCLUSIVE: John Shellard and Matthew Sarson to leave J.P. Morgan; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank Test Blockchain in First U.S. Debt Deal; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork…; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 46.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 4,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,130 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 9,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $177.76. About 594,305 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest holds 9,631 shares. Marietta Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,145 shares. Regent Management Ltd Llc holds 3.48% or 103,300 shares. 10,517 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability Com. Cypress Cap Gp has invested 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brighton Jones Ltd holds 0.41% or 33,461 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maltese Capital Lc holds 128,100 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Geller Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 8,601 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2.26% stake. Texas-based Mcdaniel Terry And Company has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atlantic Union Bank owns 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56,382 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter holds 3.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 181,099 shares. 112,117 are owned by Jcic Asset. Perritt Management Inc invested in 0.29% or 7,659 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,277 shares to 30,586 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 6,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55B for 12.02 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TMF) by 36,541 shares to 57,892 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 4,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,690 are owned by Schulhoff And Com. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 724 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ameritas Inv Partners invested in 4,893 shares. Dana Advisors Inc stated it has 1.71% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Altavista Wealth Inc has 1,100 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp holds 5,525 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Valinor Mgmt LP reported 536,470 shares or 5.25% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.63 million shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Joel Isaacson Com Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,385 shares. Of Oklahoma invested in 5,009 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group Inc holds 463,859 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.09% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.