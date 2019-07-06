Wright Investors Service Has Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Pdt Partners Has Boosted Methanex (MEOH) Holding

Pdt Partners Llc increased Methanex Corp (MEOH) stake by 126.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 47,594 shares as Methanex Corp (MEOH)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 85,159 shares with $4.84M value, up from 37,565 last quarter. Methanex Corp now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 158,051 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 55.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,821 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock rose 4.38%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 3,023 shares with $543,000 value, down from 6,844 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $97.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.23. About 9.91M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 50.85% or $0.90 from last year’s $1.77 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $529.83M for 46.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. NVIDIA had 50 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley downgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Tuesday, January 29. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $148 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Needham downgraded the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, January 29 to “Underperform” rating.

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 16,328 shares to 51,081 valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 5,277 shares and now owns 30,586 shares. Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) was raised too.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Methanex Corporation (MEOH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Albemarle, Methanex and Alamos Gold – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy As They Hit 52-Week Lows – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Methanex (MEOH) – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Methanex had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Tudor Pickering downgraded Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) on Friday, February 1 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) rating on Monday, June 24. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $53 target.