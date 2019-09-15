Wright Investors Service Has Boosted By $2.08 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 30.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 5,216 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 11,952 shares with $1.40M value, down from 17,168 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $38.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC

Wright Investors Service Inc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 180.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 10,757 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 16,728 shares with $3.23 million value, up from 5,971 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal Zuckerberg has finally broken his silence; 21/05/2018 – Class Action Filed Against Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica LLC And SLC Group Ltd. For Unlawfully Distributing And Accessing; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling — Barrons.com; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history It’s arguably the company’s biggest update since the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief set to leave company after clashes over disinformation: New York Times, citing; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says It’s Broadening Duty to Prevent Misuse: TOPLive

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $414.77M for 23.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu has $191 highest and $11800 lowest target. $152.80’s average target is 38.23% above currents $110.54 stock price. Baidu had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 21. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) rating on Friday, August 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Nomura.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Share Price Is Down 51% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Invests $200M in Neusoft, Expands AI Presence – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Now May Be a Great Time to Buy Baidu – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. THIEL PETER sold $4.05 million worth of stock or 22,246 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Capital owns 250,065 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Kynikos Associate Lp reported 13,724 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,381 shares. 153,775 are held by Moody Bankshares Tru Division. 42,554 were reported by Novare Capital Mgmt. Peconic Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 20,000 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strs Ohio has invested 1.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 80,172 shares. Parthenon has 1.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,581 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.82% or 44,518 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corporation has 417,200 shares. Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Company invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Axa reported 1.28 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Ltd Llc owns 38,841 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Mizuho. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20.