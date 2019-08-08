Wright Investors Service Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Kimball Electronics (KE)’s Sentiment Is 1

Kimball Electronics (KE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.53, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 49 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 49 reduced and sold their stakes in Kimball Electronics. The investment managers in our database reported: 14.83 million shares, up from 14.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Kimball Electronics in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 41 Increased: 26 New Position: 23.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 2,567 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 22,677 shares with $5.61M value, down from 25,244 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $238.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $246.45. About 3.05M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The company has market cap of $372.89 million. The Company’s engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio.

Kestrel Investment Management Corp holds 1% of its portfolio in Kimball Electronics, Inc. for 139,650 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 302,885 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.47% invested in the company for 368,642 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.26% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 41,299 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.67. About 29,132 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) has declined 20.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KE News: 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Signs Agreement To Acquire Global Equipment Services (GES); 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics Expects to Close Deal in 1Q FY19; 02/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics 3Q EPS 40c; 09/03/2018 Kimball Electronics Wins 2018 Highest Overall Customer Service Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Kimball Electronics to Buy GES Holdings for $50 Million Plus Assumed Liabilities; 17/05/2018 – KIMBALL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO BUY GLOBAL EQUIPMENT SERVICES

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.66 billion for 16.34 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

