Wright Investors Service Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $1.30 Million as Stock Declined; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Bokf Has Upped Holding

Bokf increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 12,581 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 114,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 102,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 1.19 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,544 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 19,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commercial Airplanes Revenue $13.65 Billion; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Europe pushes back against U.S. withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYSBOEING, AIRBUS LICENSES TO SELL AIRCRAFT, COMPONENTS TO IRAN WILL BE REVOKED; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8,282 shares to 6,163 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ltd Company invested in 0% or 178 shares. Campbell Comm Inv Adviser Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 5,394 shares. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 100 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 216,788 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service invested in 19,118 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 88,604 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 317,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial owns 1,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Invest Rech, Ohio-based fund reported 15,685 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.04% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 4.00M shares. The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.14% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc reported 17.60M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.08 million shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 9.28 million shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 8,123 shares to 33,721 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

