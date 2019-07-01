Wright Investors Service Decreased Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $706,860; Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holding by $652,064; Market Valuation Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 748,090 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 3,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,988 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 7,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 1.17M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S TRYING TO GROW BREAKFAST BUSINESS IN U.S

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.32 million for 9.27 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,596 shares to 43,496 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,745 were reported by Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company. Perkins Coie Trust invested in 0.02% or 568 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Limited Partnership stated it has 279,115 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 90 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 816,959 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited owns 1.56% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 217,675 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corporation reported 261,469 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 121,610 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust invested 0.39% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Trust Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 3,918 shares stake. Valley Advisers Inc accumulated 545 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt has invested 1.33% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.21 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. Fairhurst David Ogden also sold $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. 1,328 shares were sold by Hoovel Catherine A., worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,866 shares to 15,401 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,540 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).