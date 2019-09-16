Wright Investors Service Decreased Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) by $381,384 as Stock Value Declined; Reeds (REED) Stock Value Declined While Quaker Capital Investments Trimmed by $903,273 Its Stake

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 5,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 28,438 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 33,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.31. About 1.86 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Reeds Inc (REED) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc analyzed 301,091 shares as the company's stock declined 13.56% . The institutional investor held 390,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 691,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Reeds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $0.051 during the last trading session, reaching $1.711. About 127,056 shares traded. Reed's, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED) has risen 25.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Reed's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.77% EPS growth.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 14,524 shares to 33,309 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.71 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

