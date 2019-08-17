Wright Investors Service Decreased Facebook (FB) Position by $843,612; Winfield Associates Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 5,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 5,971 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995,000, down from 11,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Polls find Americans are less likely to trust Facebook than rivals on personal data; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 05/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook asked several US hospitals to share anonymized data about patients for a proposed research project,; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 07/05/2018 – Facebook defends WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 11/05/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Plans To Create Its Own Cryptocurrency – Cheddar, Citing; 09/04/2018 – Facebook: As Zuck Heads to the Hill, #DeleteFacebook Chills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 59,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 5,763 shares to 9,220 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.