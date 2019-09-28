Wright Investors Service Continues to Hold Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO); Nexus Investment Management Has Decreased Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Holding by $631,548; Stock Price Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 77.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 14,524 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 33,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 18,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.44. About 2.69M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. REFINERS UP AFTER OIL PRICES HIT HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE NOV 2014, MORGAN STANLEY RAISES U.S. REFINING & MARKETING INDUSTRY VIEW; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION HITS VALERO REFINERY IN TEXAS CITY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Texas City refinery alky unit may be shut through Q3 2018

Nexus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc sold 11,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 538,474 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.92M, down from 550,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 3.04M shares traded or 258.73% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS 2Q MEDIA CALL; 08/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK RAISES 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE POSTED RATE 20BPS TO 5.34%; 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.66 billion for 10.58 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.

Nexus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $722.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7,900 shares to 281,688 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 13,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 479,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $262.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36,232 shares to 55,253 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 12,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,853 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura accumulated 9,579 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.14% or 299,846 shares. 323,461 are owned by River Road Asset Management Llc. St Johns Invest Limited Liability Company owns 5,330 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Co invested in 0.48% or 13,129 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.12% or 348,303 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 622 shares stake. Colony Gru Ltd Llc holds 3,776 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa accumulated 0.16% or 2,997 shares. 2,075 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Blue Chip Prtnrs has 99,147 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,855 shares.

