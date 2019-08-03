Wright Investors Service Continues to Hold Holding in At&T (T); As Progressive (The) (PGR) Valuation Rose, Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Its Holding by $784,800

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 35,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 159,505 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 123,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER 2353.TW SAYS 2017 AFTER-TAX NET PROFIT AT T$2.8 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (The) (PGR) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 27,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, down from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.67 million for 15.70 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning accumulated 7,415 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 31,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Pension Serv reported 707,069 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 163,556 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited reported 44,632 shares stake. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Company De holds 0.09% or 39,820 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd holds 3,450 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.2% or 220,227 shares. Proshare Lc reported 193,297 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.66% or 840,495 shares. Greystone Managed Investments invested in 149,319 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 5,228 were accumulated by Wendell David Assocs. Fmr Lc has 4.85 million shares. Reliance Co Of Delaware accumulated 0.09% or 7,882 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 51,739 shares to 57,639 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 166,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields And Company Limited Liability Company holds 1.71% or 107,133 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 38,434 shares. First American State Bank invested in 0.44% or 192,554 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Commonwealth Pa holds 54,579 shares. Moreover, First Financial In has 0.98% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cullen Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.82 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.19% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.21M shares. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 30,647 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Lp has 4.09 million shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 33,422 shares. Beach Counsel Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,220 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moller accumulated 18,157 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,581 shares to 54,021 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,357 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.