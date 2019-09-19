Wright Investors Service Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding by $422,487; Folketrygdfondet Continues to Hold Holding in Nokia (NOK)

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 3.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 24.80 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.27M, up from 21.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.22. About 3.91M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Non-IFRS Gross Margin 39.4% Vs 40.8%; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN TALKS TO SELL DIGITAL HEALTH OPS TO ERIC CARREEL; 10/04/2018 – Google is reportedly in talks to buy Nokia technology for better WiFi on planes; 29/03/2018 – NOKIA: NOKIA WINS LARGEST-EVER GSM-RAILWAY CONTRACT W/ POLISH P; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 06/03/2018 – Nokia Appoints Sanjay Goel President of Global Services; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: CHINA 5G ROLLOUT SEEN STARTING IN MID-2019; 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Backs Guidance Despite Expected Eeakness in Networks Business in 1H18

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 2,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,029 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, up from 3,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $210.69. About 453,809 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $262.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,439 shares to 26,282 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,145 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

