Wright Investors Service Boosted By $541,722 Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake; Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Its Unilever Plc (UL) Position

Harding Loevner Lp decreased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 0.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harding Loevner Lp sold 19,804 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Harding Loevner Lp holds 2.84M shares with $164.06M value, down from 2.86M last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $166.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 659,241 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 22/03/2018 – Top-10 Unilever investor Columbia Threadneedle hits out over Dutch move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS

Wright Investors Service Inc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 84.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 3,842 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 8,404 shares with $1.19M value, up from 4,562 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $118.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Llc holds 2,815 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,182 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 3.43M shares. Central Savings Bank And Tru holds 0.04% or 1,281 shares in its portfolio. Estabrook Cap Management holds 72,346 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barry Advisors Ltd Company has 50,179 shares. Roffman Miller Pa invested in 6,401 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 458,814 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability accumulated 1,973 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Truepoint Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,942 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has 5,197 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Twin Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 6,346 shares stake.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 35,837 shares to 41,498 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 5,082 shares and now owns 5,971 shares. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 16.99% above currents $135.53 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Thursday, August 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17000 target.

