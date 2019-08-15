Wright Investors Service Boosted At&T (T) Position By $1.11 Million; The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Covered By 8 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Wright Investors Service Inc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 28.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wright Investors Service Inc acquired 35,782 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Wright Investors Service Inc holds 159,505 shares with $5.00 million value, up from 123,723 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 34.54M shares traded or 19.64% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$57.9 BLN; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 29/03/2018 – Twelve pct of cable customers would switch if Turner went dark, court hears; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO says merger with AT&T needed to compete with internet titans; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Possible IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 3.23% above currents $201.59 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. See The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 4.37M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold The Home Depot, Inc. shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 642 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru reported 31,898 shares. New England Management invested in 4,749 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.76% or 11,031 shares. American Gp Inc holds 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 489,957 shares. Moreover, Halsey Inc Ct has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gamco Et Al holds 189,115 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bank & Trust holds 0.86% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 40,214 shares. 2.04 million were reported by Principal Financial Inc. Blue Edge Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 9,928 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,005 shares. Sun Life reported 1,924 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Group Inc invested in 2.30M shares or 0.72% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. The company has market cap of $221.81 billion. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me , and professional customers. It has a 20.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers installation programs that include flooring, cabinets, countertops, water heaters, and sheds; and professional installation in various categories sold through its in-home sales programs, such as roofing, siding, windows, cabinet refacing, furnaces, and central air systems, as well as acts as a contractor to provide installation services to its DIFM clients through third-party installers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital has invested 0.95% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 175,736 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 608,375 are held by Sector Pension Board. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 101,737 shares. Blb&B Lc stated it has 308,521 shares. First Dallas Secs reported 1.77% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wendell David Assocs stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The California-based Evanson Asset Lc has invested 0.89% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Laffer stated it has 63,747 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc owns 168,301 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 1.42 million shares stake. Pggm holds 0.7% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.36M shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.23% or 33,905 shares in its portfolio. Wafra invested in 1.49% or 1.37M shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 35,837 shares to 41,498 valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 18,193 shares and now owns 6,181 shares. Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) was reduced too.