Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Both Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) and Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) are each other’s competitor in the Security & Protection Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies Inc. 6 843.78 N/A -0.18 0.00 Mistras Group Inc. 14 0.59 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Wrap Technologies Inc. and Mistras Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mistras Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Liquidity

13 and 12.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wrap Technologies Inc. Its rival Mistras Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Wrap Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mistras Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Wrap Technologies Inc. and Mistras Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mistras Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Mistras Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.83, while its potential upside is 105.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Wrap Technologies Inc. and Mistras Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.2% and 58.2% respectively. 19% are Wrap Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 38.8% of Mistras Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wrap Technologies Inc. 1.35% -13.46% 62.65% 73.08% 0% 114.29% Mistras Group Inc. 11.08% 1.3% -7.45% -18.95% -23.92% -2.43%

For the past year Wrap Technologies Inc. has 114.29% stronger performance while Mistras Group Inc. has -2.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Wrap Technologies Inc. beats Mistras Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an on-line system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analysis data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and on-line monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, commercial aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.