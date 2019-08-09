Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) Reaches $4.54 After 7.00% Up Move; ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS Has 1.02 Sentiment

ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS (WMS) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 59 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 58 reduced and sold equity positions in ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS. The investment managers in our database reported: 41.37 million shares, down from 41.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 43 New Position: 16.

The stock of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.45% or $0.275 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 143,720 shares traded. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has risen 100.83% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.83% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $134.49 million company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $4.86 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WRTC worth $9.41M more.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. The company has market cap of $134.49 million. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. It currently has negative earnings.

Berkshire Partners Llc holds 15.82% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. for 6.76 million shares. Stockbridge Partners Llc owns 3.76 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, White Elm Capital Llc has 2.89% invested in the company for 425,209 shares. The California-based Mig Capital Llc has invested 1.99% in the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd., a Japan-based fund reported 167,766 shares.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 110,631 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. designs, makes, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products for non-residential, residential, agriculture, and infrastructure applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The firm provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators. It currently has negative earnings. It also purchases and distributes construction fabrics, as well as other geosynthetic products for soil stabilization, reinforcement, filtration, separation, erosion control, and sub-surface drainage.

