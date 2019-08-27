Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) Reaches $3.90 After 9.00% Down Move; Green Square Capital Has Boosted Its International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stake

The stock of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 98,364 shares traded. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has risen 100.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.83% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $115.53 million company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $3.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WRTC worth $10.40 million less.

Green Square Capital Llc increased International Business Machs Com (IBM) stake by 60.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 3,666 shares as International Business Machs Com (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 9,707 shares with $1.37M value, up from 6,041 last quarter. International Business Machs Com now has $115.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.66. About 2.48 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsc LP has 7,758 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.11% or 2,658 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt reported 5,767 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has invested 0.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windsor Capital Management Limited Co owns 2,520 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd reported 6,170 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus reported 251,582 shares. Jefferies Limited Company reported 11,998 shares. 1,492 were reported by Boyar Asset Management. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 458,814 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Com invested 0.79% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 28 are owned by Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc. Moreover, Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Citizens Northern Corp owns 9,444 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 21.35% above currents $130.66 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IBM in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “IBM Stock and Jim Whitehurstâ€™s Toughest Test – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 81,512 shares to 38,969 valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Eurozone Etf (HEZU) stake by 221,629 shares and now owns 12,119 shares. Schwab U.S. Broad Market Etf (SCHB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Wrap Technologies Trains Seven Departments on the BolaWrap and Completes Ten More Demonstrations – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) Be Disappointed With Their 95% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Wrap Continues US Distributor Training – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wrap Technologies Reports Second Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Wrap Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WRTC) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 18, 2019.