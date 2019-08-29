Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) Reaches $3.73 After 7.00% Down Move; Shorts at Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (CRTO) Lowered By 1.23%

The stock of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.73. About 83,869 shares traded. Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) has risen 100.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.83% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $110.50M company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $3.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:WRTC worth $7.73M less.

Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO) had a decrease of 1.23% in short interest. CRTO’s SI was 1.53 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.23% from 1.55M shares previously. With 569,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Criteo S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s short sellers to cover CRTO’s short positions. The stock increased 4.49% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 263,860 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to CEO Role; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. The company has market cap of $110.50 million. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. It currently has negative earnings.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 15.45 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.