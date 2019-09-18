Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Security & Protection Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wrap Technologies Inc. has 5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Wrap Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 16.37% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Wrap Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wrap Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Wrap Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.33 2.64

$12.5 is the consensus target price of Wrap Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 193.43%. The potential upside of the competitors is 92.75%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Wrap Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wrap Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Wrap Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Wrap Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wrap Technologies Inc. are 13 and 12.3. Competitively, Wrap Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wrap Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wrap Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.