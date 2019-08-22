Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRTC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Security & Protection Services company, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRTC) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wrap Technologies Inc. has 5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 50.58% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Wrap Technologies Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 16.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Wrap Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 105.72% 41.17% 7.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Wrap Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 23.02M 21.78M 80.81

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Wrap Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.22 2.84

Wrap Technologies Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $12.5, suggesting a potential upside of 196.21%. As a group, Security & Protection Services companies have a potential upside of 50.97%. Based on the results delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ opionion is that Wrap Technologies Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Wrap Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Wrap Technologies Inc. -4.55% -20.72% -28.06% 43.88% 100.83% 53.02% Industry Average 4.48% 18.00% 74.69% 76.56% 67.59% 75.29%

For the past year Wrap Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Wrap Technologies Inc. are 13 and 12.3. Competitively, Wrap Technologies Inc.’s peers have 2.78 and 2.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Wrap Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wrap Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Wrap Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.