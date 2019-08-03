Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Position Has Lifted by Advisory Research Inc; Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Irobot (IRBT) Holding by $1.71 Million

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 46.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 18,455 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 537,277 shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – WILL INSTITUTE A SURCHARGE OF $0.35 PER POUND ON PRICE OF ITS SULFUR OXIDES REDUCTION ADDITIVES; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 25/04/2018 – W.R. Grace Profit Up, Raises Sales Outlook; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.85 TO $3.95, EST. $3.75; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 820,630 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.80M for 26.06 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.36 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold $1.06 million. $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel on Monday, February 11.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,147 shares to 109,417 shares, valued at $27.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chart Industries Incorporated by 12,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,925 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $276,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.