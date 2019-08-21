Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Market Value Declined While Putnam Investments Has Cut Its Position by $51.96 Million; Employers Holdings (EIG) Stock Value Rose While Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Upped Stake

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 666,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 668,728 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 118,800 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – INCREASED DEMAND FOR FERROVANADIUM FOR STEEL PRODUCTION HAS ALSO HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.94. About 16,093 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 168,392 shares to 665,746 shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 331,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 751,791 shares, and cut its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Management has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 375,877 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). First Tru Lp reported 99,978 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Amer Gru Inc holds 0% or 24,428 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,034 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt owns 5,874 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt LP De holds 0.07% or 22,900 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 139,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.15% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 40,365 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 145,260 shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,785 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 22,291 shares.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp (NYSE:WBS) by 10,441 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $57.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 39,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.58 million activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C.. 96,576 shares were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP, worth $6.24 million on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.75M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.