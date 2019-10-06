Wr Grace Co (GRA) Share Price Declined While Quantbot Technologies LP Has Cut by $506,925 Its Stake; As Cdk Global (CDK) Valuation Declined, Holder Polar Securities Decreased Position by $4.85 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 99,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 299,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83M, down from 398,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 923,831 shares traded or 4.37% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.23-Adj EPS $3.28; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in Wr Grace Co (GRA) by 69.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 6,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220,000, down from 9,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Wr Grace Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.21. About 312,546 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – MAY ENTER INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH DIRECTORS, OFFICERS OF W. R. GRACE IN CONNECTION WITH DAVID WINTER’S INVESTMENT IN THE W. R. GRACE; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (Call) (NYSE:RY) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Playags Inc.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $91.63M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 17.72 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $68,210 were bought by Dockman William C. on Friday, August 2. 4,000 shares valued at $276,160 were bought by La Force Andrew Hudson III on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GRA shares while 77 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.83 million shares or 1.44% less from 56.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 59,497 shares. Natixis Advisors LP has 102,852 shares. Clark Cap Management Incorporated stated it has 275,932 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company invested in 0.16% or 36,934 shares. 638,599 were accumulated by Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 72,699 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.54% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 511,063 shares. Lazard Asset Lc has 36,367 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 15,474 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 35 are held by Enterprise Svcs. Kbc Gp Nv reported 1,334 shares. 599,447 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 9,498 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $999.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc by 13,390 shares to 15,690 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kulicke Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).