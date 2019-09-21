Wr Berkley (WRB) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Increased Its Stake; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $73.56 Million

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 1.22M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.61 million, down from 4.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $22.29. About 1.55M shares traded or 151.90% up from the average. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 08/03/2018 – EyeGate Pharma Submits Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Second Pilot Study of Ocular Bandage Gel; 16/03/2018 – CUMBERLAND – HAS REMOVED OBLIGATION TO PROVIDE GEL WITH ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON GROSS MARGIN AS WELL AS FEES FOR OVERSEEING PRODUCT’S MANUFACTURING; 22/05/2018 – EyeGate Says Addresses Majority of FDA’s Action Items With Submission of Investigational Device Exemption Amendment for Ocular Bandage Gel; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 10/04/2018 – Coromega Debuts Coromega Max Liquid Protein and Coromega Max Pre-Workout MCT Gel; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Takes Actions on Genesis Solar LLC’s $702MM Trust Certificates; 26/04/2018 – Futura Medical Plans Phase 3 Clinical Trial of ED Gel; 17/05/2018 – TBC BANK GROUP PLC TBCG.L – GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 8,432.9 MLN AS OF 31 MARCH 2018, UP BY 18.4% YOY; 28/03/2018 – Electrifying Escapism: Genesis Reveals Essentia Concept at New York International Auto Show

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 7,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 21,784 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 1.64 million shares traded or 161.29% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 99,147 shares to 118,471 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 482,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 2.09 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com holds 3,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 20,300 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Comm holds 0.31% or 2.09M shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 422 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 586,498 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 25,984 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtn Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 180,408 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 78,266 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Com Mn has 0% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 61,534 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt owns 717,700 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability owns 221,840 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $344,270 activity. $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by Flynn Edward T. Shares for $59,820 were bought by SIMS RYAN S.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.