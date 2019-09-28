Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stake Maintained by America First Investment Advisors Llc; Hartline Investment Has Trimmed Position in Zillow Group Cl A (Z) by $429,120

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (Z) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 9,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The institutional investor held 156,797 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, down from 166,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 2.92M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company's stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67M, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $71.72. About 372,890 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 8,291 shares to 1,177 shares, valued at $90,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.