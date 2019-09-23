Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $5.41 Million as Market Value Rose; Winslow Asset Management Lifted Beazer Homes Usa Com New (BZH) Stake by $782,370

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (BZH) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 86,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 633,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, up from 546,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.82. About 270,905 shares traded. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q EPS 35c; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ajo Buys New 1.1% Position in Beazer Homes; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q SG&A AS PERCENTAGE OF REV. 12.8%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in Beazer Homes; 19/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67M, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.26. About 423,568 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 26,600 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 25,400 shares. Towle And Company holds 2.73% or 2.44M shares. Us Natl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 117 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Ellington Management Gru Ltd reported 0.27% stake. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 209,348 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 107,082 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 537,052 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 11,688 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) for 67,921 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 346,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial reported 0.01% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gatx Corp Com (NYSE:GMT) by 10,818 shares to 99,815 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp Com (NYSE:FLR) by 29,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,715 shares, and cut its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc Com (NYSE:OMN).

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processin (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,027 shares to 109,352 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

