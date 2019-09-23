Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Holding Increased by America First Investment Advisors Llc; Viking Global Investors LP Has Lifted Its Catalent (CTLT) Holding

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67 million, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.57. About 199,966 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 50.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 535,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.50M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 245,534 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 36.61% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q NET REV. $627.9M, EST. $610.6M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q Rev $627.9M; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Capex $152M-$165M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 39C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLT)

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,865 shares to 221,864 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc by 1.10M shares to 882,353 shares, valued at $27.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 634,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $103,280 activity.