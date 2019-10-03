Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) Holder America First Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 29.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 67,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 163,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 230,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 681,098 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Net $62.5M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63

America First Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 45.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc bought 83,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 267,941 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.67M, up from 184,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wr Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 160,037 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46M and $329.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,865 shares to 221,864 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And holds 25,761 shares. 24,467 are held by Affinity Advisors Ltd Company. Qs Ltd Liability Co reported 186,785 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 62 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). 30,376 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 44,358 shares. 264,915 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0% or 24 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 166,413 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 9,245 shares. Profund Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Edge Wealth Management holds 400 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $696.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 131,190 shares to 713,830 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advansix Inc by 62,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.08 million for 12.04 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.