Wpx Energy (WPX) Valuation Rose While Jvl Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $3.54 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Stake In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Has Raised

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 7.35M shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 7,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,598 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, up from 406,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 6.79M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Ins has 31,000 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Sirios Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.28% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 0.45% or 567,037 shares. Counselors Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Smithfield Tru Co reported 140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goodhaven Management Llc, Florida-based fund reported 820,571 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 344,079 shares. 50 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Schroder Investment, Maine-based fund reported 754,684 shares. Moreover, Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). First Manhattan Company accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie reported 0.02% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 372,610 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4.10M shares. First Personal Fincl Ser accumulated 268 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “WPX vs. LNG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WPX Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Recommends Rotating Out of WPX Energy, Boots Stock From America’s Conviction List – Benzinga” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “WPX Energy To Explore Options For Its Permian Water Business – Forbes” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 1,651 shares to 107,628 shares, valued at $20.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo Nordisk Adr (NYSE:NVO) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,951 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ranger Investment Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Cheyne Cap Mngmt (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.56% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 13,700 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking holds 1.27 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Hodges Management holds 30,428 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Voloridge Inv Llc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Benin Corporation holds 80,823 shares. Sei reported 488,178 shares. Keating Investment Counselors Inc invested in 2.89% or 146,765 shares. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 244,914 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.51% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Country Tru Bank has 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 453,973 shares. Birch Hill Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 444,640 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 287,463 shares.