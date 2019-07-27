Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Value Rose While Encompass Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $18.79 Million; Facebook A (FB) Market Value Rose While Cortland Associates Increased Holding

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.95 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.58 million, down from 3.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc A (FB) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 72,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 278,681 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.45 million, up from 206,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY AT HOUSE CMTE APRIL 11; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done a ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Tells Zuckerberg That Facebook’s User Agreement ‘Sucks’ (Video); 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE ENDS FACEBOOK HEARING WITH NO RULING ON CLASS ACTION; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cactus Inc by 174,217 shares to 980,652 shares, valued at $34.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Talos Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.06 per share. WPX’s profit will be $42.22 million for 25.08 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.