Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake Maintained by Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc; Miura Global Management Has Cut Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position as Shares Declined

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 55,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 701,793 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20M, up from 646,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 10.05 million shares traded or 20.20% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 35.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc. by 10,975 shares to 274,379 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,556 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA).

