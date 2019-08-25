Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake Maintained by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture; Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by $847,792

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 7.94 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 4,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.78 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 20.94% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20,319 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $232.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 453,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,369 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 25,000 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co holds 0.01% or 1,250 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 2,403 shares. Rdl Fincl invested 2.11% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 9,232 are owned by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Reliant Invest Management Llc has 3.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eagle Capital Management Lc holds 22,385 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 608 shares. Numerixs reported 0.45% stake. Wade G W holds 55,724 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Webster Bancorp N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,160 shares. Blair William & Il owns 590,956 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt has 2,110 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Westwood Corp Il reported 1,900 shares.