Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake Has Raised by Jvl Advisors Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 6,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 152,018 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90M, up from 145,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.51. About 16.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 8.90M shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,700 shares to 420 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,374 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) holds 2.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,082 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 1.73 million shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Community Natl Bank Of Raymore holds 3,437 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 58,295 shares. Davis reported 5,822 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 789,900 shares. Viking LP has 9.77 million shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,626 shares. Bollard Ltd owns 291,176 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa reported 50,727 shares. Glacier Peak Lc accumulated 8,541 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak invested in 2.78% or 18,792 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 2.95% or 165,348 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Corporation has 399,767 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 358,410 shares or 0.83% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 689,322 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd owns 0.22% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 308,589 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.25% or 2.00M shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) has 19,865 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 36.77 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 166 shares. 35,660 are owned by Raymond James Finance Ser. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 1,644 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Llc owns 5,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 170,001 shares. 250 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Co. Profund Advsr Lc invested in 0.03% or 42,909 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com accumulated 2,186 shares or 0% of the stock. Westfield Cap Company LP owns 4.13M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 118,969 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

