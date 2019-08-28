Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake Boosted by Westwood Holdings Group Inc; Bbr Partners Lifted Its Bp Plc (BP) Holding by $301,000

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The hedge fund held 76,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 69,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 5.40M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Divestments in 1Q Worth $200M; 17/05/2018 – AKER BP ASA AKERBP.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 290 FROM NOK 280; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS BOTH FIELDS ARE EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN 2020; 10/04/2018 – BP SEES LNG SUPPLIES DOUBLING OVER NEXT 20 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – BP CEO on Iran Sanctions, Oil Prices, LNG Trade (Video); 01/05/2018 – BP PLC 1Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit $2.6B; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – BP CEO BOB DUDLEY CONCLUDES APPEARANCE AT CERAWEEK GATHERING; 09/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Ex dividend USD 0.3124 today; 21/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 310,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 3.53 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

More notable recent BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Most Amazing Quote From BP’s Q2 Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “BP second-quarter profits beat expectations despite lower oil prices – CNBC” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP: The Best Energy Stock There Is – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 1.82 million shares to 19,750 shares, valued at $627,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,262 shares, and cut its stake in Oreilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TS) by 330,304 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $32.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 551,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,086 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).